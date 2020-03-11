Cabinet discusses implmenation of measures to contain COVID-19

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

The Cabinet discussed the measures announced by the Government Crisis Cell to contain the spread of COVID-19 and reiterated its support for the action taken to date to protect public health in Iraq.

The Cabinet, in a statement, thanked the Ministry of Health, other government departments, and medical teams for their dedication and hard work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Cabinet extended its thanks to all Iraqis for their cooperation, and urged citizens to continue to follow official guidance from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization to protect themselves and others.

The Cabinet approved a national strategy for integrated vector management for the period 2020-2024 as a key measure to prevent the transmission of vector-borne diseases.