  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > The Cabinet > Cabinet discusses implmenation of measures to contain COVID-19
    Cabinet discusses implmenation of measures to contain COVID-19

    11 Mar 2020 - 11:35 am

    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

    The Cabinet discussed the measures announced by the Government Crisis Cell to contain the spread of COVID-19 and reiterated its support for the action taken to date to protect public health in Iraq.

    The Cabinet, in a statement, thanked the Ministry of Health, other government departments, and medical teams for their dedication and hard work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

    The Cabinet extended its thanks to all Iraqis for their cooperation, and urged citizens to continue to follow official guidance from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization to protect themselves and others.

    The Cabinet approved a national strategy for integrated vector management  for the period 2020-2024 as a key measure to prevent the transmission of vector-borne diseases.

     

    Related Posts


    Cabinet discusses measures to contain COVID-19
    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil,...
    04 Mar 2020 - 12:12 pm
    More
    Cabinet discusses measures to support the housing sector
    The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Adil Abd Al-Mahdi. The...
    26 Jun 2019 - 1:42 pm
    More
    How did Iraqis achieve a stunning victory of Daesh?
    In 2014, Iraq faced a serious security threat when Daesh occupied Mosul and other parts of the country. Three years...
    09 May 2018 - 4:28 pm
    More
    Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi’s historic victory address to the Iraqi...
    In the name of God, the most Gracious, the most Merciful ( ويَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ ۚ يَنصُرُ مَن...
    09 Dec 2017 - 11:27 pm
    More
    Concrete barriers are coming down in cities across Iraq
    In the capital Baghdad and in cities across Iraq, blocked off roads are being reopened, checkpoints removed and blast-walls dismantled.
    04 Dec 2018 - 3:35 pm
    More