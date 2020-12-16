Cabinet discusses latest Covid-19 developments, approves implementation of international access gateway project for internet services
The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
The Minister of Health presented a briefing on the latest Covid-19 related developments which highlighted the reduction in the mortality rate, which now stands at 2.2%.
The Cabinet issued directives to support the Ministry of Health’s efforts to purchase the Coronavirus vaccine.
Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to:
- Approve the renewal of the contract to drill three new directional (non-vertical) oil wells in the east Baghdad oil field
- Approve the completion of the international access gateways project (IGW) for internet services. This strategic project will enhance Iraq’s data security and contribute to addressing the issue of the smuggling of internet capacity out of the country
- Authorise the Minister of Planning to negotiate and sign a draft agreement on double taxation and tax evasion between Iraq and Turkey