Cabinet discusses latest Covid-19 developments, approves implementation of international access gateway project for internet services

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Minister of Health presented a briefing on the latest Covid-19 related developments which highlighted the reduction in the mortality rate, which now stands at 2.2%.

The Cabinet issued directives to support the Ministry of Health’s efforts to purchase the Coronavirus vaccine.

Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to: