Cabinet discusses latest developments

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Deputy Minister of Health briefed the Cabinet on the latest Covid-19 related health developments and the ongoing government efforts to confront the pandemic.

The Deputy Minister of Health confirmed that there is significant supply of vaccines, and that citizens are attending health centres to receive the vaccine in turn has impacted positively on the number of new cases.

The Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda and issued a number of decisions, including: