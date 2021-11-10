  • عربي
    Cabinet discusses latest developments

    10 Nov 2021 - 1:36 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

     

    The Deputy Minister of Health briefed the Cabinet on the latest Covid-19 related health developments and the ongoing government efforts to confront the pandemic.

     

    The Deputy Minister of Health confirmed that there is significant supply of vaccines, and that citizens are attending health centres to receive the vaccine in turn has impacted positively on the number of new cases.

     

    The Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda and issued a number of decisions, including:

    • Allocating 300 million dinars to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the emergency reserve of the fiscal year 2021, to assist the voluntary return of Iraqi citizens stranded in Belarus, Lithuania and Poland.
    • Holding a consultative meeting on the winter agricultural plan and water scarcity mitigating measures.