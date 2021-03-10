  • عربي
    Cabinet discusses latest domestic developments, approves award for families of health workers who died due to Covid-19
    Cabinet discusses latest domestic developments, approves award for families of health workers who died due to Covid-19

    10 Mar 2021 - 9:31 am

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister extended his condolences to the Iraqi people and the Muslim world on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim, peace be upon him.

    The Prime Minister condemned the cowardly terrorist attempt to harm Iraqis commemorating the occasion.

    The Minister of Health presented a report the latest Covid-19 related developments, and the government efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

    The Cabinet decided to grant the families of health workers who died while caring for Coronavirus patients the amount of 10 million Iraqi dinars in appreciation and gratitude for their service.



