Cabinet discusses latest health, economic and security developments

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

The meeting was conducted via video conferencing.

The Cabinet reviewed the latest health, economic and security developments and issued a number of related directives.

The Cabinet approved the expiry of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Islamic Development Bank for the water project in the town of Ishaqi in Salahuddin Province.