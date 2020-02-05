  • عربي
    Cabinet discusses latest national developments

    05 Feb 2020 - 10:56 am
    The meeting of the Cabinet in Baghdad on 04 Feb 2020

    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Fuad Hussein.

    The Cabinet received a briefing from the ministerial committee established to coordinate the government response to the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province in the People’s Republic of China.

    The Cabinet discussed support for Iraqi students and their families in Wuhan, the precautionary decision to evacuate them, and plans to monitor their health once they have returned to Iraq.

    The Cabinet approved a revision to the final cost of the project to construct a fixed pedestrian bridge in ​​Al-Kiryaat area in Baghdad to become 20,310,000,000 Iraqi dinars.

