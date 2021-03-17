Cabinet discusses latest security and health developments

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of today’s Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his solidarity with the Kurdish people on the anniversary of the Halabja tragedy saying that the pain of Halabja is the pain of Iraq.

The Prime Minister recalled other crimes of the previous regime including the tragedies of the Anfal campaign, the popular uprisings, the mass graves and the tragedy in Anbar, saying that these terrible events must spur us into building a better future for Iraqis.

The Prime Minister directed all ministers to continue their visits to the provinces in order to learn first-hand the impact on citizens of the great challenges facing the country.

The Prime Minister also directed all ministries to support the Ministry of Electricity to enable it to carry out its tasks in providing electric power to citizens during the approaching summer season, stressing that red-tape remains a major obstacle.

The Prime Minister referred to a recent sabotage attempt to damage transmission lines in Al-Rashidiya district in Baghdad, and told the Cabinet that the saboteurs were arrested. The Prime Minister underscored that Iraq’s power infrastructure is a national security issue and any attempt to damage it will be firmly dealt with.

On security, the Prime Minister said that attempts to undermine local security in a number of provinces will not be tolerated, and directed the Ministry of Interior to carry out its duties in protecting citizens throughout the country.

The Minister of Health presented a report on the latest Covid-19 related developments, and the government efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to: