    Cabinet discusses measures to contain COVID-19

    04 Mar 2020 - 12:12 pm

    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

    The Minister of Health briefed the Cabinet on the health situation in Iraq and the region, current measures to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19) and the public health awareness campaigns produced by his ministry.

    The Cabinet’s meeting was also attended by representatives of the Government Crisis Cell, Governors of Iraqi provinces bordering neighbouring countries and the representative of the World Health Organization in Iraq.

    For the latest updates and guidance on the COVID-19, please visit the Ministry of Health Facebook page.

