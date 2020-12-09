  • عربي
    Cabinet discusses measures to improve services to people with special needs, approves establishment of new private colleges

    09 Dec 2020 - 12:04 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister told the Cabinet that there is no alternative to implementing economic reforms to address the difficult challenges facing Iraq.

    The Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on the meeting attended by the three presidencies and the leaders of political blocs to discuss the federal budget and the government’s reform programme as outlined in the White Paper for Economic Reform.

    The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that the government received support from the leaders of political blocs for its economic reform measures and the draft federal budget law for the 2021 fiscal year.

    The Cabinet then discussed measures to improve the services provided by government departments to people with special needs.

    Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to:

    • Declare Thursday 10/12/2020 a national public holiday to mark Victory Day and the defeat of Daesh terrorist gangs by Iraq’s heroic armed forces
    • Include the Al-Nasiriyah Airport Project in the investment budget of the Civil Aviation Authority
    • Authorise the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to grant licences to new private colleges in Baghdad and in Anbar, Basra and Al-Muthanna provinces.

     

     



