Cabinet discusses measures to mitigate impact of Covid-19, curfew

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.
The meeting was conducted via video conferencing.
The Cabinet discussed the health situation in the country and the economic impact of the curfew on citizens, and measures to mitigate it.
The Cabinet agreed a number of measures, including:
The Cabinet authorised the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works, Baghdad Municipality and religious endowments to establish appropriate mechanisms to implement these decisions.
For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/