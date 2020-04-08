Cabinet discusses measures to mitigate impact of Covid-19, curfew

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

The meeting was conducted via video conferencing.

The Cabinet discussed the health situation in the country and the economic impact of the curfew on citizens, and measures to mitigate it.

The Cabinet agreed a number of measures, including:

Suspending all repayments due on residential plots of land sold or leased to citizens from all government institutions until the end of the current emergency, with no penalty interest for a period ending on 31/07/2020 at the latest

Exempting commercial, industrial and other government real estate tenants from paying rental fees for the duration of the current emergency

Exempting occupants and tenants of commercial, industrial and other properties that belong to municipal institutions from paying cleaning services fees for the duration of the emergency

The Cabinet authorised the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works, Baghdad Municipality and religious endowments to establish appropriate mechanisms to implement these decisions.

For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/