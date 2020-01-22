  • عربي
    Cabinet discusses national and regional developments

    22 Jan 2020 - 1:09 pm

    The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

    At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on political and security developments in Iraq and the region.

    The Cabinet discussed preparations for a national general census and agreed to authorise the Prime Minister to take the necessary measures, make proposals and approve amendments to ensure the smooth conduct of the census.

    The Cabinet also discussed a number of provisions to support unemployed Iraqis who are unable to work, and the implementation of the Cabinet’s earlier directives aimed at creating new job opportunities in the labour market.

    The Cabinet approved an amendment to the Council of Minister’s Resolution No 340 of 2019 confirming that 900,000 unemployed persons who do not have the ability to work will receive a monthly payment of 175,000 dinars per person for a period of three months, provided that they meet the conditions outlined in the Social Security Law.

