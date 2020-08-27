Cabinet discusses ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19, electricity generation and transmission

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on his visit to the United States and on the outcome of the Iraq-Jordan-Egypt Summit in Amman.

The Prime Minister said that Iraq’s policy is not to be part of any axis.

The Prime Minister affirmed Iraq’s commitment to a foreign policy characterised by balance and moderation, and based on economic partnerships to strengthen the interdependence of the countries of the region, and to build bridges between its people.

The Prime Minister urged Iraqi ministers to increase their contact with their Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts to expedite the implementation of the decisions taken at the Amman tripartite summit.

The Cabinet received a briefing from the Minister of Health on Covid-19 related developments and the ongoing national efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The Cabinet underscored that the relevant authorities must implement all preventive health measures especially during religious occasions, including Ashura.

The Cabinet received a briefing from the Minister of Electricity on the current state of the grid, and on plans to improve the generation and transmission of power in Iraq.

The Cabinet authorised the Minister of Finance to negotiate and sign a draft agreement on double taxation and tax evasion between the Government of Iraq and the Government of the Swiss Confederation.