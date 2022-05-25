Cabinet discusses power supply, approves funds to address water scarcity

The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting on Tuesday in Baghdad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet reviewed the general situation in the country, including the economy and public services, and the implementationbyministries and competent authorities of previous Cabinet decisionsto address the consequences of the global economic crisis.

The Prime Minister underscored that cooperation between ministries must be at the highest levelto get through the difficult phase the country is currently experiencing.

The Minister of Finance then presented a detailed report on the economic situation in Iraq, and the positive indicators highlighted in recent reports by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund including GDP indicators, sectoral contribution to the growth of non-oil GDP, and inflation rates in 2021 and during first quarter of this year.

The report by the Minister of Finance also referred to the global food price index, the digital economy, government balances, foreign currency reserves, the money supply and foreign currencies deposits in the banking sector, currency auction sales, inflation, debt, and crude oil price forecasts.

The Cabinet hosted the senior official in charge of managing the Ministry of Electricity, who gave a presentation on the ministry’s preparations to provide electric power to citizens and its plans to overcome obstacles and challenges.

Following discussions, the Cabinet approved a recommendation in relationtopower interconnection between Iraq and the Electricity Interconnection Authority of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Cabinet reviewedthe latest Covid-19 related developments, the work of the committee to strengthen government measures in the areas of prevention and health awareness, and the efforts by the Ministry of Health to ensure the availability of the anti-Coronavirus vaccines throughout Iraq.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed several measures including:

The Ministry of Finance to fundin the amount of 3 billion dinars the purchase of cleaning equipment and fill the deficit in services, and a further 2 billion dinars for the environment, in Najaf province