    Cabinet discusses preparations for early elections, Coronavirus related health developments

    03 Feb 2021 - 12:40 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    The Cabinet discussed preparations for the early elections on 10/10/2021 including a range of mechanisms and measures to ensure that they are successful and reflect the will of the Iraqi people.

    The Prime Minister directed all ministries and state institutions to facilitate the work of the Independent High Electoral Commission and to provide it with the necessary assistance to enable it to fulfill its duties and carry out its work.

    The Cabinet discussed the latest Covid-19 related developments, and received a briefing from the Minister of Health on government measures to contain the spread of the virus.

    Following discussions, the Cabinet directed that the Ministry of Interior will have the sole responsibility for security arrangements and for the checkpoints at the entrances to all Iraqi provinces.

    The Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda, approved several relevant measures and issued a number of directives.



