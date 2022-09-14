Cabinet discusses preparations for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet reviewed the security and services plan for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage.

The Prime Minister directed all ministries to be on high alert, and to mobilise all capabilities to transport visitors to and from the holy city of Karbala, provide them with services, and secure their movement.

The Minister of Interior gave a detailed briefing on the Arbaeen Pilgriamge, the mechanisms for the entry of foreign visitors to Iraq, and plans for the security of all visitors travelling from across Iraq to the holy city of Karbala.

The Cabinet discussed the challenges facing Iraq in relation to water. The Minister of Water Resources reviewed the main problems facing his ministry and the solutions to address them.

The Cabinet also discussed measures by the Ministry of Water Resources to address the impact of climate change, and the challenges posed by the dry season.

The Cabinet also discussed the irrigation plan for the agricultural season.

The Cabinet approved a recommendation from the Ministerial Council of Energy to update the strategic study of water and land resources in Iraq in the context of climate change.

The Cabinet then discussed other items on its agenda, and agreed several measures, including:

The construction of a grain marketing centre (a silo) in Wasit province, to enhance food and national security.

Authorizing the Chairperson of the National Investment Commission to negotiate and sign a draft agreement to encourage and protect investment between the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Government of the State of Qatar.