    Cabinet discusses recent protests, Covid-19, support for IDPs

    28 Oct 2020 - 11:43 am

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on the outcome of his visit to France, Germany and the UK and his talks with the leaders of the three countries.

    The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that the visit helped to strengthen Iraq’s international relations, and to widen opportunities for bilateral cooperation across several areas.

    The Cabinet discussed the protests on Sunday 25/10/2020 which took place in Baghdad and in other cities in Iraq.  The Cabinet noted that the protests were largely peaceful, and paid tribute to the protestors for their discipline and cooperation with the security forces.

    The Cabinet expressed its gratitude to the Iraqi security forces for exercising the utmost restraint and professionalism in the face of provocation and attacks from some groups who sought to divert the protests from their peaceful path.

    The Cabinet received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 developments, the ongoing national efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, and the preparations underway to meet any increase in the number of new cases during Winter.

    The Minister of Migration and Displaced presented a detailed report to the Cabinet on plans to close down all Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps in Iraq and to support the voluntary and dignified return of all IDPs to their home.

    The Iraqi government made returning all IDPs to their home and closing down IDP camps in Iraq a top priority of its programme.

    Following discussions, the Cabinet approved several measures and policies including:

    • Authorising the Minister of Water Resources to negotiate and sign a protocol of cooperation between Iraq and Turkey on the management of the water resources of the Tigris River
    • Releasing the payments due to staff on daily contracts at the Ministry of Water Resources
    • Supplying the agricultural sector with wheat and barley seeds at the same supported price of the last agricultural season in order to reduce the financial burden on Iraqi farmers and to increase production of these crops

     

     

