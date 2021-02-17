  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > The Cabinet > Cabinet discusses security, approves measures to strengthen health services
    Cabinet discusses security, approves measures to strengthen health services

    17 Feb 2021 - 11:22 am

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    The Cabinet discussed security developments in Iraq and the terrorist attack in Erbil on Monday.

    The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that he directed that a  joint committee be established between the federal government and the government of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to investigate the terrorist attack in Erbil.

    The Prime Minister extended his thanks to Iraq’s security forces following the arrest of a criminal gang responsible for acts of murder in Basra, saying that the government will pursue all those responsible for spilling Iraqi blood and bring them to justice.

    The Cabinet received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 related developments and on the ongoing national efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

    Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to:

    • Authorise the Ministry of Health to sign special agreements with the manufacturers of the Coronavirus vaccines
    • Allocate 100 million US dollars to fund the purchase of laboratories, medicines (other than vaccines) and supplies related to Covid-19
    • Allocate funds for the purchase of 300 ambulances
    • Approve a recommendation from the National Investment Commission for the Ministry of Electricity to proceed with an investment project for the construction of seven power plants to generate alternative energy in Karbala, Wasit, Babylon, and Al-Muthanna provinces
    • Authorise Joint Operations Command to issue exemptions from curfew regulations for media personnel instead of the Ministry of Health


    Related Posts


    Cabinet discusses health and electricity, approves a date for Iraq’s...
    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. At the start of the meeting,...
    02 Sep 2020 - 12:59 pm
    More
    Cabinet agrees measures to reform state institutions, rationalise public spending
    The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. At the...
    13 May 2020 - 1:13 pm
    More
    Cabinet discusses housing, public services and national security
    The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. The...
    03 Oct 2018 - 1:48 pm
    More
    The Cabinet voted on a policy to better integrate citizens...
    The Cabinet held its regular session in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Mr. Adil Abd Al-Mahdi....
    29 May 2019 - 2:22 pm
    More
    Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi: Iraq is greater than the challenges facing...
    Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called for national unity as he outlined the difficulties facing the country, saying that Iraq is...
    19 May 2020 - 3:37 pm
    More