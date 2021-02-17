Cabinet discusses security, approves measures to strengthen health services

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet discussed security developments in Iraq and the terrorist attack in Erbil on Monday.

The Prime Minister told the Cabinet that he directed that a joint committee be established between the federal government and the government of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to investigate the terrorist attack in Erbil.

The Prime Minister extended his thanks to Iraq’s security forces following the arrest of a criminal gang responsible for acts of murder in Basra, saying that the government will pursue all those responsible for spilling Iraqi blood and bring them to justice.

The Cabinet received a briefing from the Minister of Health on the latest Covid-19 related developments and on the ongoing national efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to: