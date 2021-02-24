Cabinet discusses security, Covid-19, honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs of the war against Daesh

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the efforts of state institutions and agencies to ensure the implementation of curfew regulations, and thanked all citizens for adhering to preventative health measures.

On security, the Prime Minister paid tributes to Iraqi security forces in all their formations for carrying out pre-emptive operations against terrorists to eliminate their remnants.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Iraq will not become an arena for settling scores, and that those who launch rockets inside Iraq attempt to embarrass the government and impede the progress it is making.

He added that the security forces will apprehend those behind the rocket attacks who will be identified before the public and face justice.

On the economy, the Prime Minister said that while some predicted an economic collapse, the measures put in place by the government enabled Iraq to get through this difficult phase.

The Prime Minister confirmed that Iraq’s foreign reserves, which were threatened with collapse, are rising, and it is expected that they will increase by nearly four billion US dollars by the end of February, thanks to government reform measures and the new rate of exchange for the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar.

The Minister of Health then gave a detailed presentation to the Cabinet on the health situation in the country and the measures being implemented to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to: