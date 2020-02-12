Cabinet discusses several domestic policies, developments

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

The Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Defence to sign contracts with a number of state-owned companies and specialist government agencies to procure food and other items for the armed forces and military supply stores.

The Cabinet approved an amendment to its resolution No 350 of 2019 to grant ministers and provincial governors the authority to issue direct invitations to companies to bid for projects in Iraq, provided they meet technical and financial requirements. The Federal Board of Supreme Audit and the Ministry of Planning will audit the process.

The Cabinet agreed to grant the Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works the authority to extend the contract of workers on daily rates for a further three months.