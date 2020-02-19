Cabinet discusses support for IDPs, power projects in Karbala, Dhi Qar

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

The Cabinet discussed support measures for IDPs, and authorised the Ministry of Migration and Displaced to continue to fund programmes to meet the needs of displaced individuals and families until the Federal Budget for 2020 is approved by Parliament.

The Cabinet then discussed power projects in Karbala and Dhi Qar provinces.

The Cabinet approved recommendations from the Ministerial Energy Council and agreed a number of technical measures to support Al- Khairat power plant project in Karbala Province.

The Cabinet also approved recommendations from the Ministerial Energy Council to ensure the implementation of the 2020 electricity plan for Dhi Qar Province.