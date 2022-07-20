Cabinet discussesthe central strategic plan of the Ministry of Electricity

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime MinisterMustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet hosted the senior official in charge of the Ministry of Electricity who presented a briefing onthe current state of electricity in Iraq.

The Cabinet then discussed the central strategic plan (for the short, medium, and long terms) of the Ministry of Electricity, and directed thata study be presented at a joint meeting of the Ministerial Councils for Energy, the Economy and Electricity within ten days, and that the outcometo be referred to the Cabinet for discussion at its next meeting.

The Minister of Water Resources reviewed the ongoing process of ending abuses on water quotas, and the problems facing workers assigned to implement the policy.

The Prime Ministerdirected the security forces to provide full support and protection to the teams of the Ministry of Water Resources as they carry out this task.

The Cabinet reviewed the epidemiological report and the procedures of the Ministry of Health to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed several measures including:

Exempt the project to rehabilitate Mosul International Airport from contracting mechanismsthat apply to government contracts and fromthe instructions for implementing the federal budget.

Adoptthe recommendation of the Ministerial Council for the Economy, which proposed a delay in issuing export licenses for feed materials (fodder barley, hay, and bran from corn residues) until October 1, 2022, to enable livestock breeders to obtain sufficient quantities of feed tomaintaintheprice stability of meat and animal products in the local markets.