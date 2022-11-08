Cabinet establishes a specialist services and engineering team

The Prime Minister, Mr. Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, chaired the first meeting of the services and engineering team.

The Prime Minister underscored at the meeting the determination of the government to implement tangible public service projects, as outlined in the ministerial programme, and to address the lack of services to citizens.

He also underscored his refusal to accept any procrastination from any party in implementing the decisions and directives issued by the government in relation to the provision of public services that are urgently needed by citizens.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of Baghdad, the Deputy Ministers of Electricity, Health, Construction and Housing, several directors-general, and financial, technical, and legal experts.

The services and engineering team as established by the Cabinet during its second regular weekly meeting on Tuesday 1/11/2022.

The team will be led by whoever is nominated by the Prime Minister, and will consist of:

1. The governor of the relevant province

2. The Deputy Minister for Transmission at the Ministry of Electricity

3. The Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs at the Ministry of Health

4. The Director General of Planning at the Municipality of Baghdad

5. The Technical Assistant to the Director General of Municipalities – Ministry of Construction, Housing and Public Municipalities

6. A legal expert from the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Public Municipalities

7. A financial officer from the Prime Minister’s Office

8. A specialist in public services from the Advisory Board

9. The director of municipalities at the relevant province

10. The Director General of Roads and Bridges

11. A technical consultant in construction

12. An executive director of the liberated area

13. The Director of Engineering at the Popular Mobilization Commission

14. The Director of Military Engineering

15. A representative from the Budget Dept. at the Ministry of Finance

16. The director general of education in the relevant province

17- The Director General of the Dept. of Regional and Local Development at the Ministry of Planning

The team is tasked to carry out a range of duties, including:

Addressing the lack of services in some areas including water, sewage, electricity, health, environment, schools and any other service

Taking the necessary measures and informing the competent authorities about transgressions that hinder the team’s work

Tracking delayed infrastructure projects that affect the lives of citizens, and suggest solutions

Proposing new projects to improve services in disadvantaged areas, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning and the relevant authorities.

To carry out its tasks, team is authorized to:

Form technical groups from staff at ministries and agencies not associated with a ministry

Use specialized equipment and vehicles from ministries and agencies not associated with a ministry

Contract consultants and experts to monitor the implementation of its work as needed

The services and engineering team will report periodically on its progress directly to the Cabinet.