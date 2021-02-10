Cabinet establishes Higher Committee for Reform

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet discussed the latest Covid-19 related developments, and received a briefing from the Minister of Health on government measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed to establish the Higher Committee for Reform chaired by the Prime Minister.

The Committee will have an executive director named by the Prime Minister, who will report directly to him and who will be mandated to implement the Committee’s decisions and with running its day-to-day business.

As well as the Prime Minister, the Committee will consist of:

The Minister of Finance (Vice Chairman)

The Minister of Planning

The Minister of Oil

The Secretary General of the Council of Ministers

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq

The Executive Director of the Higher Committee for Reform (Member and Rapporteur)

The Advisor to the Prime Minister for Strategic Affairs

The Advisor to the Prime Minister for Economic Affairs

The Head of the Legal Department at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers

Two experts nominated by the Prime Minister

Representatives from the Iraq Economic Contact Group and the World Bank Group who will attend as observers without the right to vote

The Cabinet also agreed to establish the Reform Administration Cell headed by the Executive Director of the Higher Committee for Reform, to be based at the Prime Minister’s Office and undertake tasks including:

Managing the reform programme under the supervision of the Higher Committee for Reform

Tracking the implementation of essential activities, evaluating performance and submitting periodic reports to the Higher Committee for Reform, including reporting on progress, obstacles, anticipated risks and proposed solutions

The Cabinet also directed that all government departments are obligated to consider the reform programme as a priority, cooperate and coordinate with the Reform Administration Cell, and submit the required reports and data within the specified timeframes, including naming an official with a grade not lower than that of a director general for each reform project, and allocating the necessary manpower and resources.