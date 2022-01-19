Cabinet exempts hybrid cars from number plates fees, approves construction of Dhi Qar stadium

The Cabinet held its regular meeting on Tuesday, under the chairmanship by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

The Cabinet reviewed the political and security developments in the country, as well as important economic files directly related to the interests of the country and the lives of citizens.

The Cabinet meeting hosted the Deputy Minister of Electricity, who presented a detailed report on electrical power supply throughout Iraq.

After discussing the topics on the agenda, the Cabinet issued several decisions, including:

– Agreeing to exempt hybrid vehicles from the fees of number plates, at a rate of 100%, and this decision will be implemented from the date of its issuance.

– Directing the formation of a committee from the ministries of finance, foreign affairs and planning, in addition to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, to study Iraq’s financial obligations to Arab and international organizations and to set priorities for the purpose of meeting them.

– Agreeing to the Ministry of Youth and Sports contracting with a reputable company to construct the Dhi Qar Olympic Stadium at an initial cost of (65) billion dinars, subject to modification in coordination between the concerned authorities.