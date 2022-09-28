Cabinet holds its regular weekly meeting

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on Iraq’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly where the Iraqi delegation outlined the achievements of Iraqis in defeating Daesh terrorist remnants, and the Iraqi forces continuing efforts to counter terrorism.

The Prime Minister underscored that the Iraqi delegation succeeded in strengthening existing partnerships and establishing new ones with friendly countries, in order to find solutions to a range of problems as part of Iraq’s efforts to resolve regional crises through dialogue.

The Cabinet hosted the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, who presented a report on the security situation in Iraq.

The Cabinet voted to provide logistical support to Iraq’s F-16 fighter jets as part of the Fund for Building and Developing the Capabilities of the Iraqi Army project listed in the investment budget schedule for the year 2021.

The Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda, and agreed several measures including: