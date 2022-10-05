Cabinet holds its regular weekly meeting

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet discussed a detailed report on the financial situation in Iraq, the challenges facing the country and government measures to address them.

The Cabinet hosted the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq to discuss issues related to combating money laundering operations.

The Cabinet approved the designation of the Federal Board of Supreme Audit, in coordination with the Non-Governmental Organizations Department at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, as the supervisory authority for non-governmental organizations for the purposes of combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

During the meeting, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research presented a detailed report on the current state of education ahead of the start of the new academic year. The report addressed issues in relation to the implementation of projects, programmes to develop university facilities, as well as administrative matters.

Following discussions, the Cabinet agreed several measures including: