Cabinet holds its regular weekly meeting

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet hosted the senior official with ministerial responsibility at the Ministry of Electricity to review the current state of electricity supply, the obstacles that may impede supplying citizens with electrical power, the mechanisms to address them, as well as a number of other issues related to the work of the Ministry.

The Cabinet then discussed other items on its agenda, and agreed several measures including the following:

Declare protestors and members of the security forces who died in the events on August 29, 2022, as martyrs, and that those wounded to be covered by the provisions of the Law on Compensation for Those Affected by War Operations, Military Errors and Terrorist Operations (No 20 of 2009) as amended.

Approve the recommendation of the Ministerial Council on the Economy in relation to contracts, projects, and inclusion in the blacklist.

Authorise the Minister of Planning to negotiate and sign the financial agreement (Supporting durable solutions for the displaced population in Iraq, integration into the labor market and the national systems of education and social protection) submitted by the European Union representative, which includes a grant in the sum of 75 million euros.