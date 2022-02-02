Cabinet hosts Governor of Najaf, agrees measures to improve public services in province

The Cabinet held its regular meeting on Tuesday, under the chairmanship by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet reviewed Covid-19 related health developments, including the latest epidemiological reports, public health measures, and the work of the Committee to Strengthen Government Actions in the areas of prevention and health awareness.

The Cabinet also discussed ongoing measures to contain the spread of the virus, and the efforts to provide the necessary treatment and the anti Covid-19 vaccines throughout Iraq.

The Cabinet hosted the Governor of Najaf, Mr. Majid Al-Waeli, who gave a briefing on public services in the province, and its needs in this area.

The Cabinet discussed the problems and obstacles affecting the province, and agreed a number of measures to improve public services in Najaf.

The measures include agreeing that the Central Bank of Iraq, the Trade Bank of Iraq, the Ministry of Communication, the Media and Communication Commission, and the National Oil Company, provide grants to the province as follows: