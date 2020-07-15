Cabinet reviews strategic water, sewage and housing projects in Basra, agrees mechanism to expedite them

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting in the city of Basra on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the Cabinet meeting in Basra is the first of a series of such meetings that will take place in other Iraqi cities and provinces.

The Prime Minister added that Basra is Iraq’s economic and cultural gateway and has a special place in the hearts of all Iraqis.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the people of Basra, saying they have endured the horrors of dictatorship and wars, just as they endured the consequences of corruption, mismanagement and bad planning that afflicted their city and its environment.

The Cabinet then discussed several projects in Basra, and agreed to: