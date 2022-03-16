Cabinet outlines groups that will receive cost-of-living grant

The Cabinet held its regular meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the latest developments in relation to the measures taken by the government to address the effects of the global economic and transport crises caused by high fuel prices, and to mitigate its impact on citizens and the Iraqi local market.

The Cabinet discussed mechanisms for the payment of the cost of living grant, and approved measuresto ensure fairness and the inclusion of the groups in need of support.

The Cabinet was briefed on the latest Covid-19 related health developments, the ongoing government efforts to deal with the pandemic, and the effort of the Ministry of Health to provide vaccines throughout Iraq.

The Cabinet hosted the senior team of the Ministry of Electricity, who gave a presentation on the ministry’s preparations for the upcoming summer season, and its plans for generation and maintenance.

The Prime Minister directed that exceptional effortsmust be made, and that responsible departments in the Ministry must mobilize to ensure the supply of electricity power.

Following discussions, the Cabinet approved several measures, including:

Requiring all government institutions to provide the Ministry of Planning with the data required to complete the unified job number project according to the planned schedule.

Amending Cabinet Resolution No. (72 of 2022)as follows:

A government (cost of living)grant of100,000 dinars to be paid to the following groups:

Pensioners who receive a pension of no more than 500,000 dinars per month.

Public sector employees who receive a monthly income of no more than 500,000 dinars.

Families receiving social security benefit (per family).

Caregivers who receive a salary (for people with disabilities and special needs).

Families covered by the grant provided under the decision of the Higher Committee for Health and Safety for the year 2019.

Zeroing the customs duty on essential goods, including foodstuffs, construction materials and consumables for a period of three months