Cabinet provides objections to a number of articles of the 2021 Federal Budget Law

The Cabinet held its regular session on Tuesday, in Baghdad, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister renewed his previous directives to the Ministry of Trade to continue working on providing the social assistance foodstuffs. The Prime Minister also directed the Minister of Trade to conduct daily visits and to monitor the distribution process.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs to increase efforts to support the communities covered by social welfare, and to work efficiently away from bureaucracy.

The Cabinet session witnessed extensive discussions regarding appeals in the general budget. The Prime Minister has been authorised to appeal before the Federal Supreme Court a number of articles of the 2021 Federal Budget Law, based on the report submitted by the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.