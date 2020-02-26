Cabinet receives briefing on measures to contain Coronavirus, support for heath sector

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Thamir Ghadhban.

The Cabinet received to a detailed briefing from the Minister of Health on Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19), and the measures announced by the Government Crisis Cell to contain the spread of the virus including the public health awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Health.

The Cabinet affirmed that containing the spread of Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19) is the highest priority of the Iraqi government and expressed its support for the measures announced by the Government Crisis Cell.

The Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Finance to release funds to the Ministry of Health and to local authorities to support their efforts in relation to Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19).

The Cabinet also directed relevant authorities to continue working closely with neighbouring countries and the World Health Organization.

The Cabinet agreed to abolish the National Housing Initiative, and to transfer its functions and responsibilities to the National Housing Council.