Cabinet receives briefing on national developments, Coronavirus preparedness

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on political and security developments in Iraq, and the measures announced by the government in response to the Novel Coronavirus, including plans to evacuate Iraqi nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan to Baghdad.

The Prime Minister earlier this week chaired a meeting with the Ministers of Health, Foreign Affairs, Interior and Transport, as well as representatives of other relevant authorities, to review Iraq’s Novel Coronavirus preparedness.

Iraq’s Ministry of Health confirmed that no case of the Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been recorded to Iraq.

The Cabinet then discussed infrastructure projects in the city of Samarra in Salahuddin Province, and approved a recommendation from Ministerial Council on Social Services to award the contract for phase II of the Samarra Sewerage Project to two companies at a cost of 31,0530,406,000 dinars.

The Cabinet agreed to abolish the Provincial Reconstruction and Services Committee established in 2018 which was responsible for following up on the implementation of government measures aimed at meeting the demands of protestors. The committee’s functions will now be carried out by a specialist team.