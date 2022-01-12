Cabinet reviews ‘Dari’ housing initiative,health developments and the pandemic

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday, January 11 in Baghdad, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet reviewed the latest developments in Iraq, andagreed several measures and recommendations.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi delivered a speech during the meeting, where he addressed “Dari” housing initiative launched by the Iraqi government.

Prime Minister confirmed that more than half a million plots of land have been allocated for three million citizens who have applied via the initiative’s online application; indicating that the lands have been sorted and an integrated plan has been set to provide services such as potable water, sewage network, electricity, the Internet, and roads. Prime Minister stressed that about 186 thousands plots of land have been distributed to citizens.

The Cabinet was briefed on the latest Covid-19 related health developments, the ongoing government efforts to confront the pandemic, and the efforts of the Ministry of Health to confront the new variant and its preventative measurements.

The Cabinet agreed several measures, including that Basra governorate will take responsibility for funding a project torehabilitate water desalination plants from Basra’s share of revenue generated by border crossings for special programme.