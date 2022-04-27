Cabinetapprovesfunding to address water scarcity in Diyala, allocates 500 million dinars to support Iraqi Homefor Creativity

The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet discussed the general situation in the country, and the progress of implementing government measures to address the global economic crisis and mitigate its effects on Iraq.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for ministries to comply with and implement all government decisions and to work together and coordinate to meet the current economic challenges.

The Prime Minister directed the security forces to continue monitoring prices in the local markets, and to prosecute those who manipulate prices and bring them before the courts.

The Prime Minister then reviewed the latest security situation and the progress of military operations to pursue the remnants of Daesh terrorist gangs. He praised the efforts of the various security forces and their readiness to achieve great victories and defeat the terrorist gangs.

The Cabinet discussed preparations by the Ministry of Electricity for the summer season and measuresaimed at overcoming problems and obstacles that might affectgeneration and distribution networks.

The Prime Minister directed ministries to meet the needs of the Ministry of Electricity, including what was agreed during his visitto the Ministry’s headquarters, and the decisions of the Ministerial Energy Council.

The Cabinet also reviewedthe health situation in relation to the Coronavirus pandemicandthe ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Health to make available medical treatments, and vaccines throughout the country.

The Cabinet then discussed other items on its agenda, and agreed several measures including:

Approve the creation by the Governor of Najaf of a municipality in the old city.

Approve the Ministry of Finance funding emergency works by the Ministry

of Water Resources to address water scarcity in Diyala province in the sum of 5 billion and 750 million dinars.