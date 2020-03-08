Celebrating all Iraqi women working in the public sector

The Iraqi government is marking International Women’s Day by celebrating all Iraqi women working in the public sector and shedding light on the efforts of women public servants as part of “Dedicated To Service“, a campaign published on the government’s digital platforms.

The campaign shares the daily experiences, successes and challenges these civil servants face as well as their commitment to provide the best possible services to all Iraqis.

“Continuing to give and perform the tasks assigned to each employee is a service for the great Iraq,” says Bashaer Anwar, an aircraft maintenance engineer. “When I see the municipal workers performing their duty and serving the people of our area, I feel great that we performed our duty for the citizen and for Iraq,” says Mahmoudiyah Municipality Director Fatima Hassan. “I feel very proud when I serve citizens because they deserve our appreciation and respect,” says officer Teeba Ali of the National ID Card Project at the Ministry of Interior.

The Iraqi government is working to support and empower women in various areas of life, enact laws to protect their rights and strengthen their role in creating a better society.

