Celebrating the achievements of Iraqi women

As we mark International Women Day this week, we celebrate the achievements of Iraqi women who everyday challenge gender stereotypes and overcome barriers.

From the public sector to private enterprise, from science and technology to arts and heritage, Iraqi women lead, innovate, create, educate and inspire.

The Iraqi government has taken steps to strengthen women rights, and is partnering with communities across Iraq, the private sector and public bodies to address gender inequality and end discrimination.