Commander-in-Chief PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: Our Security Forces will continue to track down terrorist hideouts

The National Security Council held its meeting under the chairmanship of Commander-in-Chief, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. During the meeting, they discussed the topics on the agenda, besides the possibilities of providing support to our security forces, developing their capabilities and protecting the demonstrations.

The Commander-in-Chief affirmed that the government was able, despite its short time frame, to establish the pillars of success, and to tackle all developments on the local and regional arenas.

The Commander-in-Chief indicated that our national armed forces are the striking force against the country’s enemies and terrorist gangs. As the remnants of terroristare the first enemy of Iraq, our security forces will continue to track down their hideouts, and destroy their hostels wherever they are.