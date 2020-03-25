Covid-19: A molecular testing laboratory opens in Baghdad

Iraq’s Minister of Health Dr. Jaafar Allawi today inaugurated at Baghdad’s Medical City a new molecular biological laboratory for testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in suspected cases.

Iraqi health officials say that the laboratory will contribute significantly to increasing Iraq’s diagnostic capabilities for COVID-19 which is a critical factor in tracking the virus and to suppressing its transmission.

The laboratory is equipped with the latest testing technologies which were delivered to Iraq by the Government of the People’s Republic of China under the framework of cooperation agreements between the two countries.

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Iraq, Mr. Zhang Tao took part in the inauguration ceremony.

