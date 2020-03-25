  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > Government services > Covid-19: A molecular testing laboratory opens in Baghdad
    Covid-19: A molecular testing laboratory opens in Baghdad

    25 Mar 2020 - 5:37 pm

    Iraq’s Minister of Health Dr. Jaafar Allawi today inaugurated at Baghdad’s Medical City a new molecular biological laboratory for testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in suspected cases.

    Iraqi health officials say that the laboratory will contribute significantly to increasing Iraq’s diagnostic capabilities for COVID-19 which is a critical  factor in tracking the virus and to suppressing its transmission.

    The laboratory is equipped with the latest testing technologies which were delivered to Iraq by the Government of the People’s Republic of China under the framework of cooperation agreements between the two countries.

    The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Iraq,  Mr. Zhang Tao took part in the inauguration ceremony.

    For the latest updates and  news, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

    Related Posts


    Iraqi government announces new initiatives on job creation, training
    Iraqi government announces preventative measures in response to Coronavirus
    Iraq’s Ministry of Health announced several preventive measures in response to Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province...
    28 Jan 2020 - 1:37 pm
    More
    The Iraqi Cabinet
    Cabinet sets date for Iraq’s provincial elections
    Baghdad – The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider...
    28 Feb 2018 - 12:20 pm
    More
    Cabinet directs federal agencies to mobilise support for areas affected...
    The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi....
    05 Dec 2018 - 1:31 pm
    More
    Cabinet approves measures to support Iraq’s cement industry
    The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Adil Abd Al-Mahdi. The...
    03 Jul 2019 - 11:44 am
    More
    The Cabinet discusses strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia and other...
    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting in Baghdad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. The Cabinet reviewed progress...
    07 Mar 2018 - 12:32 pm
    More