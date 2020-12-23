Covid-19: Cabinet bans travel to and from several countries, orders closure of restaurants, malls for two weeks

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet agreed a number of measures in response to the new Coronavirus variant found in a number of countries, including:

Banning travel to the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran, South Africa, Australia, and Japan

Prohibiting the entry into Iraq of passengers from these countries, except for Iraqis who will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine at designated health institutions

Closing all land border-crossings, except for emergency cases

Closing restaurants, malls, shopping centres and clubs for two weeks from 24/12/2020

Directing the Ministry of Finance to fund the purchase of the Pfizer Coronavrius vaccine

Direct all ministries and government departments to ensure that staff comply with preventative health measures, including the wearing of face masks. Members of the public not wearing face masks will not be allowed into government buildings

The Cabinet also discussed other items, and following discussions decided to:

Authorise the Director General of the General Company of the Ports of Iraq to sign a contract with the South Korean company Daewoo to construct the first phase of the Al-Faw Great Port Project in Basra

Authorise the Civil Aviation Authority to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to a project for the reconstruction of Mosul Airport

