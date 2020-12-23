  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > Coronavirus > Covid-19: Cabinet bans travel to and from several countries, orders closure of restaurants, malls for two weeks
    Covid-19: Cabinet bans travel to and from several countries, orders closure of restaurants, malls for two weeks

    23 Dec 2020 - 12:52 pm

    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    The Cabinet agreed a number of measures in response to the new Coronavirus variant found in a number of countries, including:

    • Banning travel to the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran, South Africa, Australia, and Japan
    • Prohibiting the entry into Iraq of passengers from these countries, except for Iraqis who will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine at designated health institutions
    • Closing all land border-crossings, except for emergency cases
    • Closing restaurants, malls, shopping centres and clubs for two weeks from 24/12/2020
    • Directing the Ministry of Finance to fund the purchase of the Pfizer Coronavrius vaccine
    • Direct all ministries and government departments to ensure that staff comply with preventative health measures, including the wearing of face masks. Members of the public not wearing face masks will not be allowed into government buildings

    The Cabinet also discussed other items, and following discussions decided to:

    • Authorise the Director General of the General Company of the Ports of Iraq to sign a contract with the South Korean company Daewoo to construct the first phase of the Al-Faw Great Port Project in Basra
    • Authorise the Civil Aviation Authority to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to a project for the reconstruction of Mosul Airport

    For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/



    Related Posts


    Iraq’s Parliament approves new Cabinet
    Iraq’s Council of Representatives (Parliament) on Thursday approved fifteen candidates nominated by Prime Minister  Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for membership of the...
    07 May 2020 - 12:58 pm
    More
    Covid-19: The partnership between Iraq’ Ministry of Health and WHO
    The Government of Iraq, working with World Health Organization, implemented a series of measures to contain the spread of #Covid19....
    06 Apr 2020 - 9:06 pm
    More
    Cabinet discusses Covid-19, establishing unified salary structure in public sector
    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. During the meeting, the...
    02 Dec 2020 - 2:45 pm
    More
    Covid-19: Iraqi government underscores need for continued vigilance, compliance with...
      The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting in Baghdad on Monday via video conferencing under the...
    28 Apr 2020 - 11:17 am
    More
    Cabinet approves Eid payment to low income families, and appointing...
    The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. The Cabinet discussed the needs of...
    29 Jul 2020 - 1:01 pm
    More