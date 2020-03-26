Covid-19: Guidance update from the Iraqi government Crisis Cell

The Iraqi government Crisis Cell issued the following guidance update in relations to Covid-19:

Those who have influenza-like symptoms should contact their nearest health centre as soon as possible. Early diagnosis is critical to averting more serious health complications later.

It is safe to conduct dignified burials in ordinary cemeteries of patients who died from suspected or confirmed Covid-19, provided that the necessary health precautions are followed during the collecting, casketing and transporting of bodies. The Crisis Cell called on religious authorities to assist in facilitating such burials.

Increasing Iraq’s diagnostic capabilities

Earlier, Iraq’s Ministry of Heath announced the opening at Baghdad’s Medical City of a new molecular biological laboratory for testing for the coronavirus disease in suspected cases.

Iraqi health officials say that the laboratory will contribute significantly to increasing Iraq’s diagnostic capabilities for Covid-19 which is a critical factor in tracking the virus and to suppressing its transmission.

Iraq’s Ministry of Health says it is planning to open 13 new Covid-19 testing laboratories in other Iraqi provinces over the coming days.open

For the latest updates and news, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/