  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > Government services > Covid-19: Guidance update from the Iraqi government Crisis Cell
    Covid-19: Guidance update from the Iraqi government Crisis Cell

    26 Mar 2020 - 11:40 am
    Novel Coronavirus ‪(COVID-19): Update from Iraq’s Ministry of Health‬‬‬‬

     

    The Iraqi government Crisis Cell issued the following guidance update in relations to Covid-19:

     

    • Those who have influenza-like symptoms should contact their nearest health centre as soon as possible. Early diagnosis is critical to averting more serious health complications later.

     

    • It is safe to conduct dignified burials in ordinary cemeteries of patients who died from suspected or confirmed Covid-19, provided that the necessary health precautions are followed during the collecting, casketing and transporting of bodies. The Crisis Cell called on religious authorities to assist in facilitating such burials.

     

    Increasing Iraq’s diagnostic capabilities

     

    Earlier, Iraq’s Ministry of Heath announced the opening at Baghdad’s Medical City of a new molecular biological laboratory for testing for the coronavirus disease in suspected cases.

     

    Iraqi health officials say that the laboratory will contribute significantly to increasing Iraq’s diagnostic capabilities for Covid-19 which is a critical factor in tracking the virus and to suppressing its transmission.

     

    Iraq’s Ministry of Health says it is planning to open 13 new Covid-19 testing laboratories in other Iraqi provinces over the coming days.open

     

    For the latest updates and  news, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

    Related Posts


    Head of UNITAD on holding Daesh accountable for its crimes...
    Interview with Mr. Karim Khan, Special Adviser and Head of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed...
    13 Jan 2020 - 2:02 pm
    More
    Diplomatic triumphs: Iraq’s journey from isolation to regional leadership
    In 2014, Iraq’s relations with the international community were characterised by mistrust. Today, Iraq is a trusted partner globally and...
    09 May 2018 - 4:32 pm
    More
    Iraq is open for business
    Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) will showcase 157 projects ready for investment at the International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq...
    12 Feb 2018 - 12:56 pm
    More
    Prime Minister Abd Al-Mahdi: Our martyrs are symbol of our...
    Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi addressing the Iraqi people on the first anniversary of the defeat of Daesh in Iraq....
    13 Dec 2018 - 12:46 pm
    More
    Highlights of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi’s weekly press conference 19/12/2017
    20 Dec 2017 - 4:41 pm
    More