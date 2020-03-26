Covid-19: Guidance update from the Iraqi government Crisis Cell

The Iraqi government Crisis Cell issued the following guidance update in relations to Covid-19:
Increasing Iraq’s diagnostic capabilities
Earlier, Iraq’s Ministry of Heath announced the opening at Baghdad’s Medical City of a new molecular biological laboratory for testing for the coronavirus disease in suspected cases.
Iraqi health officials say that the laboratory will contribute significantly to increasing Iraq’s diagnostic capabilities for Covid-19 which is a critical factor in tracking the virus and to suppressing its transmission.
Iraq’s Ministry of Health says it is planning to open 13 new Covid-19 testing laboratories in other Iraqi provinces over the coming days.open
