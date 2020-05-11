  • عربي
    Covid-19: Higher Committee announces changes to curfew hours
    Covid-19: Higher Committee announces changes to curfew hours

    11 May 2020 - 11:34 am
    Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting in Baghdad on Sunday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    The Minister of Health provided an update on Covid-19 and briefed the Committee on the ongoing national response to combat the coronavirus.

    Following discussions on current measures to combat Covid-19, the Committee decided to:

    • Amend the hours of the nationwide curfew so that it starts from 5 PM until 6 AM
    • Apply a full curfew throughout the Eid Al-Fitr holiday
    • Direct the Ministry of Transportation to set out rules to ensure the safety of people using public transport, and, in coordination with the Ministry of the Interior, to hold accountable those who break the rules

    The Higher Committee called on all Iraqis to continue to stay at home, to go out only when absolutely necessary, and to comply with physical distancing rules.

     

    For advice  (in Arabic) on how to have a safe Ramadan in the context of Covid-19, please visit: http://tiny.cc/konxnz

    For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

