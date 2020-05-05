  • عربي
    Covid-19: Higher Committee announces 'odd-even' rule for vehicles
    Covid-19: Higher Committee announces ‘odd-even’ rule for vehicles

    05 May 2020 - 12:55 pm
    PM Adil Abd Al-Mahdi of Iraq


    The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety     held a meeting in Baghdad on Monday via video conferencing under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

    The Committee reviewed and evaluated current measures to combat Covid-19 and received briefings from the Ministry of Health, specialists and officials from relevant ministries.

    The Prime Minister commended the high degree of coordination between relevant government departments and the crisis cells across the country, which he said contributed to enabling Iraq to make progress in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

    ‘Odd-even’ rule for vehicles

    The Higher Committee decided that, based on even and odd numbered license plates, vehicles will be allowed on roads and public highways on alternate days. This measure comes into force on Tuesday 05 May 2020.

    Helping families to return home

    The Higher Committee discussed how to assist families who, because of curfew and restrictions on movements, have been unable to travel between Iraqi provinces to return to their home.

    The Committee said it is considering easing some restrictions for one day only to enable these families to return to their home towns, adding that it will make an announcement on this issue soon.

    Restarting Iraq’s cement plants

    The Higher Committee also discussed plans to restart Iraq’s cement manufacturing plants to meet the needs of the local market and to maintain price stability.

    Stay at home

    The Higher Committee called on all Iraqis to continue to stay at home, to go out only when absolutely necessary, and to comply with physical distancing rules.

     

