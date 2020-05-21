Covid-19: Higher Committee calls for strict adherence to curfew, health advice

The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Committee reviewed measures to combat Covid-19, the latest reports from Baghdad and the provinces, and the level of compliance with the nationwide curfew and other restrictions.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of following official health advice and guidelines, and of complying with the partial curfew in force now, and with the total curfew which will come into effect during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, calling on the security forces to enforce these restrictions.

The Prime Minister urged all Iraqis to follow official advice to keep themselves, their families and communities safe, and to avoid overwhelming the health system so that it can continue to provide care not just to Covid-19 patients, but to all patients especially those with chronic diseases.

The Committee also discussed administrative arrangements related to the movement of equipment to power stations and to ending the import of a number of agricultural crops in which Iraq is self-sufficient.

