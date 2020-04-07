Covid-19: Higher Committee for Health and National Safety announces a day of solidarity and remembrance

To express solidarity with frontline teams leading the national effort to combat Covid-19, to thank volunteers and all Iraqis, and to pay respect to families who lost loved ones, Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety announced the following:

At 9 PM local time on Tuesday 7 April, all Iraqi media outlets will play the national anthem and sirens will sound throughout Iraq

Mosques, churches and other places of worship are encouraged to take part in this national act of solidarity through their public address systems

All Iraqis are asked to take part and express solidarity with fellow Iraqis and to do so from home

A minute silence will be observed to remember those who lost their lives because of Covid-19 in Iraq and the rest of the world, and to pray for the speedy recovery of all those affected by coronavirus

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Committee reaffirmed that alleviating the impact of Covid-19 on all Iraqis, with a focus on low income and vulnerable groups, remains a top priority for the Iraqi government.

It confirmed that several ministerial committees have been established to investigate and report on mechanisms to provide financial support to those on low income and for workers in the private sector.

The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, which is chaired by the Prime Minister, includes several ministers, the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, the National Security Adviser, and a number of other officials.

For the latest updates and news, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/