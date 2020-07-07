  • عربي
    Covid-19: Higher Committee for Health and National Safety announces new measures

    07 Jul 2020 - 12:21 pm
    Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety on Monday decided to:

    • Continue to impose a nationwide partial curfew between 7 PM and 6 AM from Sunday to Wednesday, and a full curfew from Thursday to Saturday
    • Close all private doctors’ surgeries, medical clinics and centres for two weeks, starting from 07/07/20 until 20/07/20
    • Direct relevant authorities to strictly enforce official preventative health measures, including the mandatory wearing of face masks, and social distancing rules in shops, in all government and private-sector buildings and vehicles, and to hold to account those who break the rules
    • Permit the resumption of partial trade exchange via Shalamcheh and Mendali border-crossings for two days a week, and direct local health authorities to take all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of workers and goods

    For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit:   https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/

     

