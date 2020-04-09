Covid-19: Higher Committee for Health and National Safety announces measures to facilitate return of Iraqi nationals abroad

The High Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday via video conference to discuss measures to facilitate the return of Iraqi nationals abroad who wish to return to Iraq during the current Covid-19 health emergency.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

The Committee decided the following:

Based on the advice of Iraq’s Ministry of Health, countries with an infection rate of more than 500 per million people are deemed to be high risk (Group A), while countries with a lower infection rate are deemed to be low risk (Group B)

Iraqi nationals returning form countries listed in (Group A) will be subject to a medical examination at Iraq’s border crossings and a 14-day quarantine at appropriate medical centres

Iraqi nationals returning form countries listed in (Group B) will be subject to medical examinations at Iraq’s border crossings, including polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests, and will be asked to sign a legally-binding undertaking to self-isolate at home until the results of the tests are known

The Ministry of Interior will retain the passports of all Iraqi nationals returning from both groups of countries until after the quarantine and self-isolation periods have elapsed

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs to collate the names of all Iraqis abroad who wish to return to Iraq, and inform them of the processes that they need to follow in order to facilitate their return home

The Ministry of Transport will be responsible for preparing flight schedules and for providing all ground transportation from Iraqi ports of entry to quarantine centres and hospitals

The Ministry of Health to arrange for health staff and trained volunteers to be present at Iraqi ports of entry to meet returning Iraqi nationals, and to provide advice and information, especially on quarantine, self-isolation rules and Covid-19 preventative measures

The Committee also agreed to task the Iraqi Armed Forces with providing all necessary support at airports and border crossings as directed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

