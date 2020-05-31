Covid-19: Iraq extends nationwide curfew

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired on Saturday a joint meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety and the parliamentary Covid-19 crisis cell.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Iraq’s health teams for being on the frontline during the current health emergency, and to Iraqi security forces for supporting Iraq’s national effort to combat Covid-19.

The Prime Minister thanked Iraqi families for observing the curfew and complying with other restrictions during this very challenging period.

Following discussions, the joint meeting agreed a number of measures, including:

Extending the nationwide curfew in Iraq until 06/06/2020. Grocery stores, bakeries and pharmacies are exempt, provided that no more than five customers are allowed into such premises at any one time, and that both staff and customers wear face masks

Restaurants to remain closed, but are allowed to offer home delivery service

All ministries will remain closed during this period, except for the ministries of Health, Electricity, Agriculture and Water Resources, as well security ministries and municipality services

The wearing of face masks in public remains compulsory, with fines for those who fail to comply

Domestic flights remain suspended, as are flights to and from Iraq

The security forces are directed to strictly enforce these measures in cities and towns, and within neighbourhoods

The joint meeting underscored the importance of all citizens continuing to follow official health advice and physical distancing guidelines, and to comply with the curfew to keep themselves, their families and communities safe.

For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/