Covid-19: Iraq extends nationwide curfew

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired on Saturday a joint meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety and the parliamentary Covid-19 crisis cell.
At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Iraq’s health teams for being on the frontline during the current health emergency, and to Iraqi security forces for supporting Iraq’s national effort to combat Covid-19.
The Prime Minister thanked Iraqi families for observing the curfew and complying with other restrictions during this very challenging period.
Following discussions, the joint meeting agreed a number of measures, including:
The joint meeting underscored the importance of all citizens continuing to follow official health advice and physical distancing guidelines, and to comply with the curfew to keep themselves, their families and communities safe.
