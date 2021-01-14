  • عربي
    Covid-19: Iraq extends travel ban to several new countries

    14 Jan 2021 - 12:32 pm

    The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

    The Committee reviewed the latest Covid-19 related developments and decided to:

    • Update the travel ban to include travel to and from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, the UK, the United States and Zambia.
    • Prohibit the entry into Iraq of passengers from these countries, except for Iraqi nationals who will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine and a PCR test
    • Diplomats, official government delegations, international organizations, and experts working on service projects are exempt from the entry ban, provided they present a PCR test undertaken with 72 hours before their arrival and showing a negative result
    • Apply the principle of reciprocity to foreign airlines in imposing fees in relation to passenger PCR examinations
    • Public and private schools will continue to be allowed to open one day a week but must strictly apply preventive health measures
    • Direct all ministries and government departments to ensure that staff comply with preventative health measures, including the wearing of face masks. Members of the public not wearing face masks will not be allowed into government buildings
    • Shops, restaurants, malls, clubs, cafes, sport centres and event halls will face a fine not exceeding 5 million Iraqi dinars or a closure of no more than 90 days for violations of preventative health measures

     

