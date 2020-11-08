Covid-19: Iraqi government agrees date for start of new academic year

The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety held a meeting in Baghdad on Saturday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Committee discussed the latest Covid-19 developments, and reviewed Iraq’s ongoing national efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus and the needs of the health sector during this public health emergency.

Following discussions, the Committee decided to:

Agree 29/11/2020 as the date for the start of the new academic year in Iraq

Direct the Ministries of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research to present their planned health preventative measures for the start of the new academic year, as agreed with the Ministry of Health, at the next meeting of the Committee

Authorise payment for purchasing the first batch of the Coronavirus vaccine from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)

Direct the Ministry of Health to review the professional controls and standards at private medical laboratories that carry out Coronavirus tests to ensure that they all comply with strict safety measures

Designate Iraqi airports as the sole entry point of non-Iraqi nationals into Iraq, and direct the relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary preventative health measures agreed by the Committee are followed

For the latest Covid-19 updates, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MOH.GOV.IQ/